Israel’s Netanyahu hits out at ‘insensitive’ German diplomacy

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, March 2, 2015. — Reuters picBERLIN, April 28 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today slammed Germany’s foreign minister as “insensitive” over refusing to cancel meetings with rights groups critical of Israel’s government, amid rising tensions between the two allies.

Netanyahu had scrapped talks with Sigmar Gabriel at the last minute on Tuesday after Germany’s top diplomat pressed on with plans to meet with Israeli rights groups Breaking The Silence and B’Tselem.

In an interview with Germany’s biggest-selling Bild daily, Netanyahu defended his decision.

“Foreign diplomats are welcome to meet with civil society activists and members of the opposition and anyone else they’d like,” he said.

“But my red line is that I will not meet diplomats who come to Israel and lend legitimacy to fringe radical groups that falsely accuse our soldiers of war crimes and undermine Israeli security,” he added.

Pointing out that the meetings with the activist groups were held as Israel was commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, Netanyahu said that “it was a particularly insensitive time to seek a meeting like this”.

“These are the days we mourn the murdered members of our people in the Holocaust and our fallen soldiers. The Israeli army is the one force that keeps our people safe today,” he said.

Netanyahu also said he “wanted to call foreign minister Gabriel to explain my position and resolve this but he refused to set up a call.”

‘Unacceptable conditions’

German foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said however that “the offer from the Israeli side for such a phone call was tied to conditions that were not acceptable for us”.

“This is because the wish of the Israeli side was for us to exert influence on the people that the German foreign minister was planning to meet,” he said, adding that “we found... that not to be an appropriate condition or request for such talks.”

The spokesman also rejected Netanyahu’s negative description of the NGOs, saying “our view on this is a bit different”.

His ministry understands Breaking the Silence collects testimonies from former Israeli soldiers who have served in the Occupied Territories, and who have “formed their own ideas about what it means for a constitutional democracy like Israel to run such an occupation regime” in the area.

“That’s why the German foreign minister does not feel bad about meeting these former soldiers... to better understand what really happened there,” said Schaefer.

Netanyahu’s decision to cancel the meeting with Gabriel was a rare step, but in line with the current right-wing government’s stance against groups it accuses of having political agendas and unfairly tarnishing Israel.

Due to its historical responsibility as the perpetrator of the Holocaust that killed six million Jews, Germany has not only been Israel’s staunch ally but has also been cautious in its public criticism of the Jewish state.

However, tensions have grown as Netanyahu has irked Berlin by pressing on with settlement building in the Palestinian territories despite repeated warnings from world powers that it would harm any prospects for peace. — AFP