Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Israeli tanks fire on Gaza after Palestinian attack

Wednesday January 25, 2017
07:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugsThe Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugs

The Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar recordThe Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar record

The Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashionThe Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashion

The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Palestinians survey a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strikes in Gaza City July 8, 2014. — Reuters picPalestinians survey a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strikes in Gaza City July 8, 2014. — Reuters picGAZA, Jan 25 — An Israeli tank fired shells towards the Hamas-run Gaza Strip late last night, following an attack on an Israeli  patrol, the army announced.

“A short while ago, shots were fired towards IDF forces on routine activity near the border with the southern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement

In response an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tank “targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Hamas, the main Palestinian Islamic movement which controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed that three Israeli tank shells had been fired towards an “observation post” near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp without causing any casualties.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and the coastal enclave has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline