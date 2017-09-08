Israeli PM’s wife to be charged with public fund misuse

Israeli Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu at a ceremony in Paris July 16, 2017. — Reuters picJERUSALEM, Sept 8 — Israel's Attorney General told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, that she will be indicted for fraudulently receiving items worth US$115,000 (RM487,284), China’s Xinhua news agency reported citing a report late yesterday.

Channel 2 TV news reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit is expected to announce today that Netanyahu would be charged after she would be summoned for a hearing.

Sara Netanyahu has been investigated for suspicions of ordering services and items and reporting them as public expenses instead of paying for them privately.

According to the suspicions, she ordered gourmet meals and bought garden furniture for the Netanyahu family's private villa in Caesarea, a wealthy city in central Israel, and declared them as a public expense.

In addition, she was investigated for using an employee of the official prime minister's residence in Jerusalem as a caretaker for her elderly father.

The Attorney General was not immediately available to comment. The Prime Minister's Office rejected the report.

The prime minister himself has been too under two separate criminal investigations over alleged corruption and bribery. — Bernama