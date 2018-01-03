Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Israeli lawmakers advance bill on death penalty for ‘terrorists’

Wednesday January 3, 2018
11:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017

Fuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwardsFuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwards

Liverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trickLiverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trick

The Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electricThe Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electric

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Israeli lawmakers approved the bill 52-49, making it easier for military courts to sentence 'terrorists' to death. — Reuters pic Israeli lawmakers approved the bill 52-49, making it easier for military courts to sentence 'terrorists' to death. — Reuters pic JERUSALEM, Jan 3 — Israel’s parliament today gave preliminary approval to a bill making it easier for “terrorists” to be sentenced to death after a push by right-wing politicians for the deeply controversial legislation.

The bill, approved 52-49, would make it easier for military courts to sentence those convicted of “terrorist” crimes to death. Israel has not carried out any executions since 1962.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favour of the legislation. It requires three more votes in parliament to become law. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline