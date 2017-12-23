Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Israel says arrested three Turks in Jerusalem amid unrest

Saturday December 23, 2017
The dome and minarets of a new mosque are seen in the Israeli-Arab village of Abu Ghosh, near Jerusalem November 22, 2013. In a Holy Land rich with religious sites, the new Abu Ghosh mosque is rare - as is the hilly village from which it rises. — ReuterThe dome and minarets of a new mosque are seen in the Israeli-Arab village of Abu Ghosh, near Jerusalem November 22, 2013. In a Holy Land rich with religious sites, the new Abu Ghosh mosque is rare - as is the hilly village from which it rises. — ReuterJERUSALEM, Dec 23 ― Israeli authorities have arrested three Turkish tourists in Jerusalem over an incident that followed Muslim prayers at a flashpoint holy site, a police spokesman said today.

The spokesman did not elaborate on the circumstances of yesterday’s arrests, which came as Israel confronted Palestinian protests against US President Donald Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as its capital.

The Turkish consulate in Jerusalem had no immediate comment.

Unverified bystander video appeared to show Israeli police detaining several fez-wearing men and boys in the walled Old City of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians want as capital of their own future state.

Although Trump left open the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians drawing up Jerusalem borders under a future peace deal, his announcement reversed decades of US reticence over the city’s status. Turkey has been a vocal opponent of his move. ― Reuters

