Israel rejects UN vote, thanks Trump for stance on Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Dec 22 — Israel rejected a UN vote today that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Israel rejects the UN decision and at the same time is satisfied with the high number of countries that did not vote in its favour,” said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“Israel thanks (US) President Trump for his unequivocal position in favour of Jerusalem and thanks the countries that voted together with Israel, together with the truth,” it said. — Reuters