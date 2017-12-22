Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Israel rejects UN vote, thanks Trump for stance on Jerusalem

Friday December 22, 2017
08:33 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday denounced the world powers' nuclear agreement with Iran as a historic mistake that left the production of atomic weapons within Tehran's reach. — Reuters picIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday denounced the world powers' nuclear agreement with Iran as a historic mistake that left the production of atomic weapons within Tehran's reach. — Reuters picTEL AVIV, Dec 22 — Israel rejected a UN vote today that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Israel rejects the UN decision and at the same time is satisfied with the high number of countries that did not vote in its favour,” said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“Israel thanks (US) President Trump for his unequivocal position in favour of Jerusalem and thanks the countries that voted together with Israel, together with the truth,” it said. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline