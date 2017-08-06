Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Israel moves to shut down local operations of Al-Jazeera

Israel accused the station of 'supporting terrorism'.— Reuters picIsrael accused the station of 'supporting terrorism'.— Reuters picJERUSALEM, Aug 6 — Israel plans to revoke press credentials of Al-Jazeera TV journalists, close their Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station's broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers, Communications Minister Ayoub Kara said today.

Kara accused the station of "supporting terrorism" and said cable broadcasters had agreed to his proposal to take the station's Arabic and English channels off air. Closure of the station's office would require further legislation, he added. — Reuters

