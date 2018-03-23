Israel ministers welcome US appointment of ‘friend’ Bolton

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 24, 2017. — Reuters picJERUSALEM, March 23 — Israeli ministers welcomed today US President Donald Trump’s appointment of John Bolton as his new national security advisor, describing him as a friend and supporter of the Jewish state.

Trump had yesterday announced the hardline Fox News pundit and former United Nations ambassador would be replacing embattled army general HR McMaster in the key position.

“President Trump is continuing to appoint true friends of Israel to senior positions. John Bolton stands out among them,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the far-right Jewish Home said.

“An excellent appointment, Bolton has a lot of experience and is an original thinker,” Shaked said in a statement.

“The Trump administration is turning out to be the most friendly administration to Israel ever.”

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the head of Jewish Home, called the appointment “great” in a tweet, describing Bolton as “an extraordinary security expert, experienced diplomat and a stalwart friend of Israel.”

And Environment Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing ruling Likud party, said Bolton was “not unknown to Israel”.

“He has been, unquestionably, a friend of Israel for many years, including in his position as US ambassador to the UN,” Elkin told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM.

“I have no doubt it will be convenient for us to work with him.”

Bolton, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration, is known for his virulent defence of Israel.

He has strongly argued for the US to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump said must be “fixed” by May 12 or the United States will walk away.

Israel too has called for the deal between world powers and its arch foe Iran to be changed or eliminated. — AFP