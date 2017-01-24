Israel court approves 18-year term for Palestinian killer

Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 23, 2015. — Reuters picTEL AVIV, Jan 24 — An Israeli court yesterday sentenced a Palestinian to 18 years in jail for causing the death of an Israeli motorist, as part of a plea deal, the decision read.

Jerusalem district court approved the plea bargain in which Abed Dawiat, 20, was convicted of manslaughter for throwing stones at a car in September 2015 in east Jerusalem, causing the death of Alexander Levlovich.

The plea bargain was accepted by Dawiat last November and finalised by the court’s approval yesterday.

Four other Palestinians were involved in the stoning that took place on the Jewish New Year, but could not be identified as they were minors, the court said.

Dawiat, who was also found guilty of firebombing security forces in 2014, was ordered by the court to pay Levlovich’s children 100,000 shekels (RM116,937).

Levlovich’s killing took place a few weeks ahead of the latest outburst of violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Since October 2015, 250 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities, with others killed during protests, in clashes or air raids on Gaza.

Israel blames incitement by Palestinian leaders and media as a leading cause of violence.

Many analysts say Palestinian frustration with the Israeli occupation and settlement building in the West Bank, comatose peace efforts and their own fractured leadership have helped feed the unrest. — AFP