Israel bars men under 50 from Old City prayers

Friday July 21, 2017
01:17 PM GMT+8

Israeli border police stand guard as Palestinians take part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City July 20, 2017. — Reuters pic Israeli border police stand guard as Palestinians take part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City July 20, 2017. — Reuters pic TEL AVIV, July 21 — Israeli police said they were barring men under 50 from entering Jerusalem’s Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose over new security measures at a supersensitive holy site.

“Entry to the Old City and Temple Mount will be limited to men aged 50 and over. Women of all ages will be permitted,” a police statement said.

Tensions have risen after Israeli police put metal detectors at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby that killed two policemen. — AFP

