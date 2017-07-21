Israel bars men under 50 from Old City prayers

Israeli border police stand guard as Palestinians take part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City July 20, 2017. — Reuters pic TEL AVIV, July 21 — Israeli police said they were barring men under 50 from entering Jerusalem’s Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose over new security measures at a supersensitive holy site.

“Entry to the Old City and Temple Mount will be limited to men aged 50 and over. Women of all ages will be permitted,” a police statement said.

Tensions have risen after Israeli police put metal detectors at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby that killed two policemen. — AFP