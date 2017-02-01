Israel authorises 3,000 settler homes in West Bank

A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim is seen near Jerusalem July 25, 2013. — Reuters picTEL AVIV, Feb 1 — Israel announced today the construction of 3,000 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

“Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have decided to authorise the construction of 3,000 new housing units in Judea-Samaria,” the defence ministry said in a statement, using a term Israel uses for the West Bank, a Palestinian territory it has occupied since 1967. — AFP