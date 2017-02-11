Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 4:07 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Islamic State fighter is first Australian stripped of citizenship

Saturday February 11, 2017
02:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Siapa suruh masuk dapur? Syahindah main bola sepakProjekMMO: Siapa suruh masuk dapur? Syahindah main bola sepak

Rescuers form human chain to stop more whales from coming to shoreRescuers form human chain to stop more whales from coming to shore

The Edit: Shia LeBeouf’s anti-Trump art exhibit has been taken downThe Edit: Shia LeBeouf’s anti-Trump art exhibit has been taken down

The Edit: Why horseracing is a safe bet for gamblers in ThailandThe Edit: Why horseracing is a safe bet for gamblers in Thailand

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A spokesman for Australia’s Immigration Department told Reuters an individual had been stripped of citizenship. — Reuters picA spokesman for Australia’s Immigration Department told Reuters an individual had been stripped of citizenship. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Feb 11 — Australian Islamic State figher Khaled Sharrouf has become the country’s first dual nationality individual to be stripped of Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws, the Australian newspaper said today.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its battle against Islamic militants in Iraq and Syria, is on alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims, including home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.

Under a 2015 law, Australia may strip dual nationals of their citizenship if they are found to have carried out militant acts or been members of a banned organisation.

Sharrouf, the son of Lebanese immigrants, shot to infamy in 2014 after photographs emerged of him and his 7-year-old son holding the severed heads of Syrian soldiers, causing a global outcry.

A spokesman for Australia’s Immigration Department told Reuters an individual had been stripped of citizenship, but declined to provide further details. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline