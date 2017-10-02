Islamic State claims Las Vegas shooting, says attacker recent convert to Islam

Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada October 1, 2017. — Reuters picCAIRO, Oct 2 — Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded over 400 in Las Vegas early today, and said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

“The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition,” the group’s news agency Amaq said in reference to the US-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East.

“The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago,” Amaq added. — Reuters