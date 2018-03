Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan, provides no evidence

IS made the claim via a statement released online. — Reuters picCAIRO, March 25 — Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack near a Shiah mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat today, but provided no evidence for its claim.

The group made the claim via a statement released online by its Amaq news agency.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the mosque, killing at least one person and wounding seven others, Afghan police said. — Reuters