Irma weakens to Category 1 Hurricane but still poses threat

Monday September 11, 2017
05:15 PM GMT+8

Tools

A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, September 10, 2017. — Reuters picA truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, September 10, 2017. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 11 — Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early today as it marched up the US state of Florida’s northwestern coast, with its eye located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of the vulnerable Tampa area.

Maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 85 miles per hour as of 2:00am local time (1400 in Malaysia), with Irma projected to become a tropical storm as it moved into northern Florida or southern Georgia later today.

Warnings of dangerous storm surges remained in effect through vast swaths of peninsular Florida, where more than six million people had been ordered to flee Irma in one of the biggest evacuations in US history.

“As little as six inches of moving water can knock you down,” tweeted the state’s governor Rick Scott following the downgrade.

“Stay inside. Stay safe,” he added.

Irma was churning toward the heavily populated Tampa Bay region, a zone seen as particularly susceptible to storm surges due to its geographical position and sloping land off the coast.

The storm had killed three people when it struck the southern Florida Keys island chain as a more powerful Category Four yesterday.

Irma has toppled cranes, swallowed streets and left millions without power after wreaking a trail of death and destruction through the Caribbean.

The historic storm is so wide that authorities faced destructive storm surges on both coasts of Florida and the Keys as it follows a path north toward Georgia. — AFP

