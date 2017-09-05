Irma is ‘extremely dangerous’ Category Five hurricane, US monitors warn

Hurricane Irma, a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts, is shown in this GOES satellite image in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, September 5, 2017. — US Navy photo/handout via Reuters MIAMI, Sept 5 — Irma picked up strength and has become an "extremely dangerous" Category Five hurricane as it approached the Caribbean today, the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre reported.

“Preparations should be rushed to completion in the hurricane warning area,” the NHC said in its 1200 GMT (2000 in Malaysia) bulletin.

The monster hurricane, the most powerful of the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, is about 270 miles (440 kilometres) east of the island of Antigua packing maximum sustained winds of 175 miles (280 kilometers) per hour.

Irma is expected to make landfall along the string of French islands that includes Guadeloupe late today before heading to Haiti and Florida.

The storm was moving towards the west at 14 miles (22 kilometers) per hour, and is expected to drop between four and eight inches (10 and 20 centimeters) of rain when it hits land.

“These rainfall amounts may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” the NHC warned.

The storm is also is expected to “cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Irma, which has triggered alarm and alerts from the French West Indies to Florida, comes after of Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana late last month. — AFP