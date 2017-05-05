Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 9:35 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Irish PM backs Emmanuel Macron in French vote

Friday May 5, 2017
07:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Brussels’s new tourism campaignThe Edit: Brussels’s new tourism campaign

The Edit: World’s worst internet piratesThe Edit: World’s worst internet pirates

The Edit: Haim drops new album (VIDEO)The Edit: Haim drops new album (VIDEO)

The Edit: Video games for brain healthThe Edit: Video games for brain health

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ireland’s Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference in the Hague, the Netherlands April 21, 2017. ― Reuters picIreland’s Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference in the Hague, the Netherlands April 21, 2017. ― Reuters picMONTREAL, Ma 5 — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has thrown his support behind France’s Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s presidential run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen, calling him a “strong” candidate who would be good for Europe.

“I hope that Emmanuel wins the election in France,” Kenny told a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to Montreal yesterday.

“He’s very strongly pro-European and he has an understanding (of) what it is to be a minister of finance in government and he is strong in that regard.”

At the same time, Kenny rejected Macron’s criticism of Ireland’s relatively low corporate tax rate — 12.5 per cent — as giving it an unfair advantage.

The centrist Macron has suggested that a gap between European Union member states’ tax rates would have to be reduced in the coming years to level the playing field — citing Ireland in particular.

“That’s our business,” Kenny said.

“Other countries have different rates and they’re entitled to move them if they so wish.”

A day earlier, Trudeau also alluded to a preference for Macron over his far-right rival, saying he “supports policies that bring people together, and people who can unite rather than divide”. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline