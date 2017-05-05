Irish PM backs Emmanuel Macron in French vote

Ireland’s Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference in the Hague, the Netherlands April 21, 2017. ― Reuters picMONTREAL, Ma 5 — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has thrown his support behind France’s Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s presidential run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen, calling him a “strong” candidate who would be good for Europe.

“I hope that Emmanuel wins the election in France,” Kenny told a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to Montreal yesterday.

“He’s very strongly pro-European and he has an understanding (of) what it is to be a minister of finance in government and he is strong in that regard.”

At the same time, Kenny rejected Macron’s criticism of Ireland’s relatively low corporate tax rate — 12.5 per cent — as giving it an unfair advantage.

The centrist Macron has suggested that a gap between European Union member states’ tax rates would have to be reduced in the coming years to level the playing field — citing Ireland in particular.

“That’s our business,” Kenny said.

“Other countries have different rates and they’re entitled to move them if they so wish.”

A day earlier, Trudeau also alluded to a preference for Macron over his far-right rival, saying he “supports policies that bring people together, and people who can unite rather than divide”. — AFP