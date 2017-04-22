Last updated -- GMT+8

Irish citizens’ assembly recommends change to abortion laws

Saturday April 22, 2017
09:58 PM GMT+8

Ireland’s Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference in the Hague, the Netherlands April 21, 2017. ― Reuters picIreland’s Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference in the Hague, the Netherlands April 21, 2017. ― Reuters picDUBLIN, April 22 ― Ireland’s parliament is to consider changes to the country’s restrictive abortion laws after a panel of citizens voted overwhelmingly today to recommend reform.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny last year called together 99 members of the public, randomly selected, to advise government on the politically divisive issue.

The panel today voted by a margin of 6 to 1 that the eighth amendment of the constitution, which enshrines an equal right to life of the mother and her unborn child, should be changed.

A series of votes today and tomorrow were to make further recommendations.

The assembly is due to produce a report by the end of June and the government has promised to set up a parliamentary committee with six months to respond, potentially paving the way for a referendum in 2018 on changing the eighth amendment.

A complete ban on abortion in the Catholic country was relaxed only in 2013, to allow a termination if a mother’s life is in danger. Anti-abortion supporters want no further changes to the law.

A protest movement calling for more relaxation of the law has held big demonstrations in recent months and opinion polls show a large majority of voters want some change. Thousands of Irish women travel abroad, mostly to England, for abortions each year. ― Reuters

