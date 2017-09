Ireland says will hold abortion referendum in 2018

A Pro-Life campaigner demonstrates outside the Irish Parliament ahead of a vote to allow limited abortion in Ireland, Dublin July 10, 2013. — Reuters picDUBLIN, Sept 26 — Ireland will hold a referendum next year on whether to repeal its constitutional ban on abortion in almost all cases, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's government announced today.

The vote on the eighth amendment, which makes abortion illegal unless there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother, will take place in May or June 2018, a statement said. — AFP