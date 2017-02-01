Iraqi Arab-Americans who escaped Iraq react to immigration ban (VIDEO)

Under the executive order Trump placed restrictions on Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 1 — Iraqi Arab-Americans who escaped Iraq because of the lack of security say they can understand the decision by Trump but some amendments need to be made.

The Iraqi Arab-American community has had mixed feelings toward the temporary travel ban that came in the form of an executive order issued by United States President Donald Trump.

Under the executive order Trump released on Friday (January 27), travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may not enter the United States for at least 90 days.

Some say Trump's decision was well intended while others believe it was a bad move.

Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday (January 31) said the country would not retaliate to Trump's travel ban against Iraqi nationals because it did not want to lose Washington's cooperation in the war on Islamic State. — Reuters