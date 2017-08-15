Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Iraq starts bombing IS-held Tal Afar, reports al-Sumariya

Tuesday August 15, 2017
03:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearancesThe Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearances

Awang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARAAwang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARA

The Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concertThe Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concert

The Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries onThe Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries on

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Shiah fighters ride on a tank heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, west of Mosul November 16, 201,6. — Reuters picShiah fighters ride on a tank heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, west of Mosul November 16, 201,6. — Reuters picERBIL, Iraq, Aug 15 — Iraq has begun an aerial bombardment of Tal Afar, a town under Islamic State control west of Mosul, Baghdad-based al-Sumariya TV said today, citing an Iraqi Defence Ministry spokesman.

The ground attack to try to take the city should start when the air campaign is over, the spokesman, Mohammed al-Khodari, said, according to the TV channel.

Iraqi authorities had said Tal Afar, 80 km (50 miles) west of Mosul, will be the next target in the war on the Islamist militant group that swept through swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Islamic State's self-proclaimed "caliphate" effectively collapsed last month, when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces completed the recapture of the militants' capital in Iraq, Mosul, after a nine-month campaign.

Tal Afar, which had about 200,000 residents before falling to Islamic State, experienced cycles of sectarian violence between Sunnis and Shi'ites after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and has produced some of Islamic State's most senior commanders. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline