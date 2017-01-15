Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:03 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Iraq special forces sweep Mosul University for remaining militants, says spokesman

Sunday January 15, 2017
04:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Duterte threatens to impose martial law, defying criticismDuterte threatens to impose martial law, defying criticism

Police say Malaysian communities in denial after Huckle casePolice say Malaysian communities in denial after Huckle case

The Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego BatmobileThe Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego Batmobile

Must-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals droolMust-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals drool

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Iraqi forces say they are close to gaining full control of eastern Mosul. — Reuters picIraqi forces say they are close to gaining full control of eastern Mosul. — Reuters picBAGHDAD, Jan 15 —  Iraqi special forces swept the campus of Mosul University today to clear it of any remaining Islamic State militants after taking full control of the area, a spokesman said.

Counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops drove the jihadists back inside the strategically located university complex and seized clusters of buildings including colleges today, an important gain towards retaking the entire eastern half of the city.

“The university is completely liberated and forces are sweeping the complex for any hiding militants,” CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan told Reuters by phone. “Most buildings are booby-trapped so we’re being cautious.”

“We’re not stopping,” he added, saying the CTS was working to push into areas next to the university.

Parts of the sprawling campus overlook neighbouring districts in eastern Mosul, making it a crucial gain for taking remaining IS-held areas along the Tigris river, an Iraqi commander said this week.

Iraqi forces, backed by air cover from a US-led coalition, say they are close to recapturing the entire eastern bank of the river, bringing them in full control of eastern Mosul, and thus half of IS’s last major Iraq stronghold.

Attacks on the west of the city, which Islamic State still fully controls, can begin once the east is secured. The Tigris bisects Mosul from north to south. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline