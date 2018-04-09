Iran’s Rouhani: US will regret it if it violates nuke deal

File picture shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, June 15, 2014 in Tehran. — AFP picTEHRAN, April 9 — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today that the United States would regret violating the nuclear deal, and that Iran would respond in “less than a week” if that happened.

“We will not be the first to violate the accord but they should definitely know that they will regret it if they violate it,” Rouhani told a conference to mark National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran.

“We are much more prepared than they think, and they will see that if they violate this accord, within a week, less than a week, they will see the result.” — AFP