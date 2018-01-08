Iranian oil tanker still ablaze after collision off China’s coast

Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker Sanchi carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea, in this still image taken from a January 7, 2018 video. — Reuters pic BEIJING, Jan 8 — A tanker carrying Iranian oil that collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea on Saturday was still ablaze this morning, a South Korean coast guard official said as emergency rescue teams continued to search for the missing crew.

The Sanchi tanker run by Iran's top oil shipping operator, collided with the CF Crystal about 160 nautical miles off China's coast near Shanghai and the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta on Saturday evening.

Chinese state media CCTV showed pictures yesterday of the tanker ablaze and billowing plumes of thick dark smoke. China sent four rescue ships and three cleaning boats to the site, while South Korea dispatched a ship and a helicopter.

The US Navy sent a military aircraft to assist with the search, China Daily reported today.

It was not known if any of the tanker's missing 32 crew members had been rescued, said the coast guard official, who declined to give his name as he was not authorised to speak to media. He was speaking as of 8am Korean time (2300 GMT, Sunday).

The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate, an ultra light crude. That is equivalent to just under one million barrels, worth about US$60 million (RM239.6), based on global crude oil prices.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co Ltd in South Korea was due to receive the cargo and was looking at ways to replace the lost barrels, a spokesman said.

The company may use its own stock, ask Iran for another cargo or seek alternative condensate supplies from Qatar, he said. It was not affecting operations today, he said. — Reuters