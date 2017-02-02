Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Iran tested nuclear-capable cruise missile, says German newspaper

Thursday February 2, 2017
04:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Iran launched a cruise missile as well as a medium-range ballistic missile. Seen in this picture is Tomahawk cruise missile launched in the Arabian Gulf in 2014. — Reuters picIran launched a cruise missile as well as a medium-range ballistic missile. Seen in this picture is Tomahawk cruise missile launched in the Arabian Gulf in 2014. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 2 — Iran tested a cruise missile called “Sumar” that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons in addition to test-firing a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday, German newspaper Die Welt reported yesterday, citing unspecified intelligence sources.

No comment was immediately available from Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency or from Iranian authorities.

The newspaper said the Sumar cruise missile was built in Iran and travelled around 600 km in its first known successful test. The missile is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons and may have a range of 2,000 to 3,000 km, the paper said, citing intelligence sources.

Cruise missiles are harder to counter than ballistic missiles since they fly at lower altitudes and can evade enemy radar, confounding missile defence missiles and hitting targets deep inside an opponent’s territory.

But the biggest advantage from Iran’s point of view, a security expert told Die Welt, was that cruise missiles are not mentioned in any United Nations resolutions that ban work on ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

News of Iran’s reported cruise missile test came hours after the White House put Iran “on notice” for its ballistic missile test and signalled that it could impose new sanctions, taking an aggressive posture toward Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.

Iran confirmed yesterday that it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, but said the test did not breach the Islamic Republic’s nuclear agreement with world powers or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the pact. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline