Last updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump visa ban

Sunday January 29, 2017
08:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Around the world in pancakesThe Edit: Around the world in pancakes

Roger Federer fights back to win the Australian Open ‘17Roger Federer fights back to win the Australian Open ‘17

Fighting spirit is answer to Serena Williams’ successFighting spirit is answer to Serena Williams’ success

The Edit: Robots of the future are coming soonThe Edit: Robots of the future are coming soon

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tehran and Washington have not had direct diplomatic relations since Iranian students stormed the US embassy in 1980. ― Reuters picTehran and Washington have not had direct diplomatic relations since Iranian students stormed the US embassy in 1980. ― Reuters picTEHRAN, Jan 29 — Iran summoned Switzerland’s ambassador, who represents Washington’s interests in Tehran, to protest President Donald Trump’s visa ban on Iranians, the foreign ministry said.

Swiss ambassador Giulio Haas was “handed a letter of protest on the recent executive order by the US President and the imposed limitations and discriminatory behaviour against Iranian citizens travelling to America,” said spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

A senior diplomat told the ambassador that Trump’s order was “baseless, discriminatory and unacceptable”.

Ghasemi said Iranian citizens have been victimised by “US-backed terror groups” for decades, and been law-abiding citizens wherever they have settled.

Haas said he would communicate the protest promptly to the US State Department.

Tehran and Washington have not had direct diplomatic relations since Iranian students stormed the US embassy in 1980 and held staff hostage for 444 days.

With more than one million Iranians living in the US, Trump’s visa ban—which covers seven Muslim countries—has caused has chaos for students, businessmen and families. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline