Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

World

Iran hangs man for rape, murder of Afghan girl

Thursday January 4, 2018
04:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Vietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from SingaporeVietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from Singapore

The Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winterThe Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winter

The Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden GlobesThe Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden Globes

Barca coach shrugs off speculation about CoutinhoBarca coach shrugs off speculation about Coutinho

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The death penalty is applied in Iran for crimes including rape, murder and drug trafficking— AFP picThe death penalty is applied in Iran for crimes including rape, murder and drug trafficking— AFP picTEHRAN, Jan 4 — Iran today hanged a man convicted of raping and killing a six-year-old Afghan girl in a case that has shocked the nation, local media reported.

Setayesh Ghoreyshi was kidnapped in April 2016 in the town of Varamin, just south of Tehran, and murdered by Amirhossein P., who was 17 years old at the time.

“The family of the victim insisted on applying the penalty which took place this morning,” said Gholamhossein Esmaili, judiciary chief for Tehran province.

The death penalty is applied in Iran for crimes including rape, murder and drug trafficking, as well as apostasy.

It can apply for crimes committed by minors, but is not carried out until the convict reaches the legal age of 18. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline