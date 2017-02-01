Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 8:51 pm GMT+8

Iran confirms recent ballistic missile test

Wednesday February 1, 2017
Iran's continued development of missiles as part of its defence plan has worried allies and angered nations such as Israel. — AFP picIran's continued development of missiles as part of its defence plan has worried allies and angered nations such as Israel. — AFP picTEHRAN, Feb 1 — Iran’s Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan on Wednesday confirmed the recent ballistic missile test by his country, Tasnim news agency reported, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

“The recent (missile) test was in line with our programmes, and we will not allow any outsider to interfere in our defence affairs,” Dehqan was quoted as saying.

Iran’s missile test is by no means contradict the Iranian nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, nor United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, the minister said.

Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, to endorse a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology. — Bernama

