Iran condemns Paris attack but blames Western policies

An armed French policeman patrols the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris April 21, 2017. — Reuters picTEHRAN, April 21 — Iran sent its condolences today over the latest jihadist attack in Paris, but said France was feeling the blowback from its “concessions” towards “brutal terrorists” in Syria, state media reported.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi condemned last night’s shooting that killed a policeman on the world-famous Champs Elysees avenue and expressed sympathy with the French people, the ISNA news agency reported.

But he added: “Unfortunately, concessions and at times supportive actions for brutal terrorists indicate a double standard by the Western world in dealing with terrorism, and have made terrorists bolder.”

Iran has repeatedly accused Western governments of directly or indirectly supporting jihadists through their backing for rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Shiite-majority Iran strongly supports Assad against Sunni jihadists such as the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

It labels all rebels fighting against Assad’s forces as “terrorists”.

“Once again we reiterate that terrorism is the first and most urgent danger for peace, stability and global security,” Ghasemi said. — AFP