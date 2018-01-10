Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

International donors for Palestine to meet in Brussels Jan 31

Wednesday January 10, 2018
11:04 PM GMT+8

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg will meet Trump later today for talks. — Reuters picNorway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg will meet Trump later today for talks. — Reuters picOSLO, Jan 10 — Donor nations for the Palestinians will meet in Brussels on Jan 31 as part of efforts to revive peace talks with Israel, meeting chair Norway said today.

“There is an urgent need to bring all parties together to discuss measures to speed up efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state settlement,” Norway’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to meet US  President Donald Trump in Washington later today for talks that she says will include Middle East peace, climate change and trade.

The ministerial-level meeting in Brussels would be hosted by European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and chaired by Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide.

The 15-member International Donor Group for Palestine, including the United States, usually meets at ministerial level once a year, with the most recent session in September. — Reuters

