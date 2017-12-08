Indonesia’s FM summons US ambassador over Jerusalem decision (VIDEO)

Retno Marsudi wears a scarf adorned with the Palestinian and Indonesian flags, on the sidelines of the 10th Bali Democracy Forum held in Serpong, Banten, Indonesia December 7, 2017. — Reuters picBANTEN (Indonesia), Dec 8 — Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi again summoned US Ambassador Joseph Donovan regarding President Trump’s official statement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Ambassador Donovan arrived at the Indonesia Conference and Exhibition Building (ICE) Serpong, Banten last night at 7pm on the sidelines of the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) to meet the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs’ call.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir, the minister also asked for an explanation regarding the statement of Ambassador Donovan which was published on the US Embassy website saying that the United States had consulted with various parties, including Indonesia, before Trump’s official statement about Jerusalem was announced yesterday.

On the sidelines of the 10th BDF meeting, Retno stated that there was no consultation between Indonesia and the US regarding President Trump’s announcement.

“I want to make it clear that the consultation never happens. What had happened was a communication which began with Indonesia summoning the Ambassador to convey our position to be forwarded to his government and he brought message of his government,” she said.

Indonesia’s position firmly rejects and condemns the action taken by the US that moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which means recognising the holy city as the capital of Israel.

Indonesia asserts that such action has violated the UN Security Council resolutions and would jeopardise the Palestinian-Israeli peace process. — Bernama