Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

World

Indonesian president Jokowi to reshuffle cabinet

Wednesday January 17, 2018
09:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Latiff Mohidin and seminal ‘Pago Pago’ series head to ParisThe Edit: Latiff Mohidin and seminal ‘Pago Pago’ series head to Paris

Wozniacki fights back to sink Jana Fett in MelbourneWozniacki fights back to sink Jana Fett in Melbourne

HouzKEY ― Malaysia’s first rent-to-own scheme now taking bidsHouzKEY ― Malaysia’s first rent-to-own scheme now taking bids

The Edit: Zeta-Jones speaks out about Douglas harassment claimsThe Edit: Zeta-Jones speaks out about Douglas harassment claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo (far left) during the official inauguration by new Indonesian President Joko Widodo (not in picture) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 27, 2014. — AFP picFile picture shows Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo (far left) during the official inauguration by new Indonesian President Joko Widodo (not in picture) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 27, 2014. — AFP picJAKARTA, Jan 17 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will swear in new members of cabinet this morning, the presidential palace said, in what will be the third reshuffle of his five-year term.

The reshuffle was widely expected as some of Widodo’s ministers have requested leave of absence to stand in regional elections later this year.

The palace did not confirm which cabinet members would be replaced and by whom, but the social affairs minister is standing for election in East Java province and the industry minister was recently appointed head of the second-largest party Golkar. Both are expected to be replaced.

Legislative and presidential elections will be held in 2019. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline