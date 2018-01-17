Indonesian president Jokowi to reshuffle cabinet

File picture shows Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo (far left) during the official inauguration by new Indonesian President Joko Widodo (not in picture) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 27, 2014. — AFP picJAKARTA, Jan 17 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will swear in new members of cabinet this morning, the presidential palace said, in what will be the third reshuffle of his five-year term.

The reshuffle was widely expected as some of Widodo’s ministers have requested leave of absence to stand in regional elections later this year.

The palace did not confirm which cabinet members would be replaced and by whom, but the social affairs minister is standing for election in East Java province and the industry minister was recently appointed head of the second-largest party Golkar. Both are expected to be replaced.

Legislative and presidential elections will be held in 2019. — Reuters