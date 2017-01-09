Indonesian elected rep found hanged

JAKARTA, Jan 9 ― A member of an Indonesian District House of Representatives was found hanged to death in a room of his house in Malang, eastern Java, according to news portals today.

Sandy Pratama Putra, 28, the elected representative of Parti Nasional Demokratik (Nasdem) for Kota Batu, was found hanged yesterday by members of his family at their home in Jalan Raya Tlekung, the reports said.

A member of the district house of representatives is similar to a member of a state legislative assembly in Malaysia.

Batu District Police public relations division chief Waluyo said police were conducting an investigation but so far did not suspect foul play.

It is believed that Sandy hanged himself with a plastic rope tied to a beam of the house.

Sandy, who leaves behind a wife and two children, had also run various businesses including a snack food venture. ― Bernama