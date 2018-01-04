Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Overcast

Indonesia shrinks danger zone around grumbling Bali volcano

Thursday January 4, 2018
02:38 PM GMT+8

People watch as Mount Agung spews ash and smoke during an eruption from an obeservation post in Rendang, Karangasem, Bali December 9, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic People watch as Mount Agung spews ash and smoke during an eruption from an obeservation post in Rendang, Karangasem, Bali December 9, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic JAKARTA, Jan 4 — Indonesia shrank the exclusion zone around a grumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali today after fears of an imminent eruption, allowing farmers to return to their homes.

The 3,000-metre Mount Agung remains on alert for a major eruption, but officials said the danger zone around the crater would be reduced to a six-km radius from 10 km.

“Mount Agung remains in an eruption phase and could affect settlements. All parties are urged to remain cautious,” Agung Pribadi, press relations officer at the natural resources ministry, said in a statement.

The volcano has been spewing lava and ash since late November, when authorities raised the alert status to the highest.

Bali airport was closed for three days, leaving thousands of tourists stranded and prompting others to cancel their year-end holiday plans. — Reuters

