Indonesia police make huge New Year’s Eve marijuana bust

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drug laws in the world. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Jan 4 — Indonesian authorities have seized 1.3 tonnes of marijuana and arrested six people in a major drug bust on New Year’s Eve, police said today.

Authorities confiscated the drugs at a port near Lampung, on the southern tip of Sumatra island.

The bricks of tightly-wrapped cannabis—which were displayed at a press conference today—were found hidden inside several vehicles waiting to cross to West Java, local media reported.

Six people were arrested in connection with the haul, but police have not provided a street value for the seized drugs.

West Jakarta police chief Idham Aziz said drug-related cases in West Java—Indonesia’s most populous province—were increasing.

“Narcotics cases between 2015-2017 are up 11.8 percent and the victims are mostly children and teenagers,” Aziz said at a press conference.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drugs laws in the world, including capital punishment for traffickers.

Authorities, including President Joko Widodo, have declared the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country is in the grips of a “narcotics emergency”, although accurate data on drug use is notoriously difficult to find. — AFP