Indonesia deeply regrets ‘extreme’ US immigrant vetting plans

Sunday January 29, 2017
02:51 PM GMT+8

A woman holds a sign during a protest against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas January 28, 2017. ― Reuters picA woman holds a sign during a protest against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas January 28, 2017. ― Reuters picJAKARTA, Jan 29 ― Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said today the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for “extreme vetting” of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.

In a far-reaching order that caused chaos and confusion after it was signed late on Friday,Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, is not among the seven Muslim-majority nations whose citizens face restrictions. However, when asked about Trump's plans for “extreme vetting”, Marsudi said in social media message sent to Reuters: “We have deep regrets about the policy. ― Reuters

