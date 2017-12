India’s Rahul Gandhi takes over as president of Congress party

Newly elected President of the Indian National Congress party Rahul Gandhi speaks during a ceremony at the party headquarters in New Delhi on December 16, 2017. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 — India’s Rahul Gandhi took over today as president of the main opposition Congress party after years of speculation about the scion of the dynasty that has ruled the country for much of its independent history.

Gandhi was handed a certificate of election in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, becoming the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to become Congress president. — AFP