India: Troops disengaging after border stand-off with China (VIDEO)

A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. — Reuters pic NEW DELHI, Aug 28 — India said today troops were disengaging from a months-long stand-off with the Chinese military on a strategically important area of disputed territory in the Himalayas.

“Expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement. — AFP