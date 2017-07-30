Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

World

India seizes ship with 1,500 kg of heroin off Gujarat coast

Sunday July 30, 2017
11:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tensions rise during Venezuela election, candidate killedTensions rise during Venezuela election, candidate killed

The Edit: Nostalgia for a Syria lost at historic Aleppo hotelThe Edit: Nostalgia for a Syria lost at historic Aleppo hotel

Ravi ‘Everest’ on how to improve Mt Kinabalu climbing experienceRavi ‘Everest’ on how to improve Mt Kinabalu climbing experience

The Edit: Inject some feathery glamour into your wardrobeThe Edit: Inject some feathery glamour into your wardrobe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The drugs confiscated are said to be worth 35 billion rupees (RM2.3 billion). — AFP picThe drugs confiscated are said to be worth 35 billion rupees (RM2.3 billion). — AFP picNEW DELHI, July 30 — India’s navy seized a ship carrying about 1,500 kg of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (RM2.3 billion) today in what it said was its biggest ever drugs haul.

The vessel, which was operating under the name MV Henry under the Panama flag, was intercepted off the Gujarat coast near the city of Porbandar, said S. Paramesh, deputy director general at the Indian Coast Guard.

It was sailing from Dubai to Alang, a town in Gujarat known for shipbreaking, Paramesh said.

The eight crew members aboard, all of whom were identified as Indian nationals, are under investigation. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline