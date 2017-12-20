India, China to hold talks on disputed borders, says official

Special representatives from both sides have been holding regular talks over the border issues. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Dec 20 — India announced today it would host China for another round of talks on long-running border disputes, the first since they defused one of their worst deadlocks in decades.

The foreign ministry said China’s special representative on borders would meet his counterpart in New Delhi on Friday for the 20th meeting on the unresolved “boundary question”.

The regional giants have been arguing over their border since the 1960s when they went to war over the Himalayan territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

Special representatives from both sides have been holding regular talks since 2003, but disputes remain.

This week’s meeting on borders is the first since India and China resolved a summer standoff in a different Himalayan region.

The area known as the Doklam plateau, or Donglang in Chinese, is claimed by both China and by Bhutan, which is an ally of India.

The dispute began in mid-June after Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau, and India deployed troops to stop the project.

The confrontation escalated until August when the two nuclear-armed nations pulled back their troops, averting a full-blown crisis.

India and China have a long history of mistrust as they jostle for regional supremacy.

China has fostered closer ties with India’s arch-rival Pakistan in recent years. India meanwhile is revamping its military and bolstering its partnership with the United States.

Both nations say they are committed to solving longstanding border disagreements through dialogue, but progress has been glacial.

India and China went to war in 1962 over Arunachal Pradesh, with Chinese troops temporarily capturing part of the Himalayan territory.

The dispute remains unresolved, with India considering Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states while China stakes claims to about 90,000 square kilometres of the state. — AFP