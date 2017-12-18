In security speech, Trump to make clear that China is competitor, US officials say (VIDEO)

Donald Trump has praised his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, while demanding Beijing put more pressure on North Korea and change trade practices he says are unfavourable to the US. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 18 — Less than two months after his much-anticipated visit to China, Donald Trump is expected to label Beijing a competitor today as the US president rolls out a new national security strategy based on his America First policy.

That’s according to two senior US officials, who also say the speech shouldn’t be seen as trying to contain China, but offer a clear-cut look at the challenges it poses.

The officials say today’s speech will see the president lay out his foreign policy priorities, such as building up the US military, confronting Islamist militants and realigning trade relationships to make the United States more competitive. — Reuters