Iceland centre-right inks coalition deal, parliament to vote on EU referendum

Tuesday January 10, 2017
11:29 PM GMT+8

Iceland could tentatively be holding a referendum on staying in the EU. — AFP picIceland could tentatively be holding a referendum on staying in the EU. — AFP picREYKJAVIK, Jan 10 —  Iceland’s centre-right Independence, Reform and Bright Future parties have agreed to form a coalition government and will give parliament a vote on whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union, the three parties said today.

Together, the coalition will hold 32 of the 63 seats in parliament. The Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni Benediktsson will be prime minister, has 21 seats.

The Independence Party opposes EU membership while the other two parties both favour it. They have agreed to let parliament vote on whether to hold a referendum on membership. — Reuters

