Hurricane threatens Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, prompting evacuation order

Beachgoers walk along Ocean Ave. near the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach April 5, 2017.. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 8 — President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was ordered evacuated along with the rest of the exclusive Town of Palm Beach as Hurricane Irma threatened South Florida with catastrophic winds.

Authorities on the barrier island that’s home to Trump’s Winter White House ordered a mandatory evacuation yesterday, urging residents to get out of the town by 5pm today, according to an alert posted on its website.

The alert said residents should relocate to a hotel or shelter on the mainland.

Irma was headed for a direct hit on Florida Sunday, prompting some to estimate it could be the most expensive storm in US history. In Miami-Dade County, the storm also spurred the start of that region’s biggest-ever evacuation effort. — Bloomberg