Hurricane Nate heads toward the Central Gulf of Mexico

The storm will move toward the north today night and then turn north-northeast tomorrow, the hurricane centre predicted. — Reuters picMILWAUKEE, Oct 7 — Hurricane Nate headed toward the central Gulf of Mexico today and was expected to strengthen and make landfall along the US central Gulf Coast later during the day, the National Hurricane Centre said.

The Category 1 hurricane was about 420 miles (675 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh) early today, the centre said.

The centre of Nate was expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico today and make landfall later in the day, the centre said.

The storm will move toward the north today night and then turn north-northeast tomorrow, the hurricane centre predicted. — Reuters