Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Rain

World

Hurricane Nate heads toward the Central Gulf of Mexico

Saturday October 7, 2017
02:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ferrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practiceFerrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practice

Selangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leaderSelangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leader

The Edit: Gwen Stefani releases holiday albumThe Edit: Gwen Stefani releases holiday album

The Edit: Faizal Tahir gets MTV EMA nodThe Edit: Faizal Tahir gets MTV EMA nod

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The storm will move toward the north today night and then turn north-northeast tomorrow, the hurricane centre predicted. — Reuters picThe storm will move toward the north today night and then turn north-northeast tomorrow, the hurricane centre predicted. — Reuters picMILWAUKEE, Oct 7 — Hurricane Nate headed toward the central Gulf of Mexico today and was expected to strengthen and make landfall along the US central Gulf Coast later during the day, the National Hurricane Centre said.

The Category 1 hurricane was about 420 miles (675 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh) early today, the centre said.

The centre of Nate was expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico today and make landfall later in the day, the centre said.

The storm will move toward the north today night and then turn north-northeast tomorrow, the hurricane centre predicted. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline