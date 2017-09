Hurricane Maria weaker, likely to pass well off southeast US coast (VIDEO)

MIAMI, Sept 25 — Hurricane Maria has weakened slightly and the category 1 storm is expected to move well east of the southeast coast of the United States over the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said this morning.

The hurricane, about 625 km south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained of winds of 150kph at present, is expected to weaken further in the next 48 hours, the NHC said. — Reuters

Ana Coreino puts the clothes in a container while she cleans the mud in her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017. — Reuters pic