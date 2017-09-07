Hurricane Katia churns off Mexican coast before expected drift to land (VIDEO)

Members of the civil defence run as Hurricane Irma howls past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. — Reuters picMEXICO CITY, Sept 7 — Hurricane Katia churned almost 322km off the Gulf coast of Mexico yesterday evening before an expected turn towards land that could dump heavy rain on eastern states in the coming days, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Katia, a Category 1 hurricane, was 314km east of the port of Tampico, blowing maximum sustained winds of 121kph, the Miami-based NHC said.

Category 1 is the weakest hurricane designation by the NHC. Category 5 is the strongest.

There are now three hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century and a Category 5, howled past Puerto Rico yesterday and is on a collision course with Florida.

Hurricane Jose in the open Atlantic, some 1,610km east of the Caribbean’s Lesser Antilles islands, could become a Category 3 and eventually threaten the US mainland.

Earlier in the day, Katia was slightly nearer to the Mexican coast, and at about 7pm was moving to the southeast at around 5kph, the centre said.

Describing Katia as a “small tropical cyclone,” the NHC said the storm would likely start drifting towards the southwest today, taking it towards the Mexican coast.

Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the NHC’s projections showed the hurricane hitting the oil-rich state of Veracruz around the end of the week.

State oil and gas company Pemex has installations in and around the coast of Veracruz, but so far the firm has not reported any interruptions to its operations.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall of 13cm to 25cm over northern Veracruz, and 5cm to 12cm over southern Tamaulipas state, northeastern parts of the state of Puebla, and southern Veracruz through Saturday morning.

The rains may cause flash floods and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas, the NHC said.

Five days of rain are forecast for most of Mexico’s territory due to the effects of storms in the region including Katia, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose, said Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico’s national emergency services. — Reuters