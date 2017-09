Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida (VIDEO)

NAPLES (Florida), Sept 11 — Hurricane Irma made landfall for the second time in Florida today, this time striking Marco Island near the popular shopping and golf destination of Naples, US forecasters said.

The deadly hurricane hit Marco Island at 3:35pm as a Category Three storm with top winds swirling at 185kph just 15 miles south-southeast of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center. — AFP

A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, September 10, 2017. — Reuters pic