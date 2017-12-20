Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Hungary will veto EU decision against Poland, says deputy PM tells state news agency

Poland's judicial reforms have drawn protest and European Commission reprimand. — AFP picPoland's judicial reforms have drawn protest and European Commission reprimand. — AFP picBUDAPEST, Dec 20 —The launch of the European Commission’s action against Poland over judicial reforms violates Poland’s sovereignty and Hungary will veto it, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen said today.

Semjen told national news agency MTI that it was unacceptable that Brussels was exerting pressure on a sovereign member state.

“The Polish-Hungarian friendship and the Hungarian government’s commitment to treaties obliges us to step up against the Commission’s step in all forums,” Semjen was quoted as saying. When asked if this could mean that Hungary would veto the proposed action against Poland, he said yes, MTI reported. — Reuters

