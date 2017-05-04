Hungary opens probe into abuse at disabled care home

The Hungarian government has launched a special investigation into the treatment of residents of the Tophaz Special Home.— Reuters picBUDAPEST, May 5 — Hungary today launched a probe into conditions at a government-run home for the disabled after a rights group reported evidence of physical abuse and torture.

The UK-Hungarian rights group Mental Disability Advocacy Center (MDAC) said Wednesday that a visit last month to the Tophaz Special Home near Budapest revealed “serious abuse and neglect” at the 220-bed residential institution.

The “Straitjackets and Seclusion” report published by MDAC said its monitors “saw incidences of torture or ill treatment against residents” at the facility in the town of God, 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the capital.

The team witnessed “people with multiple disabilities inside metal cage beds, seclusion and physical restraints behind locked doors, a young boy in a makeshift straightjacket, untreated open wounds, and indications of malnutrition.”

Hungary’s Ministry of Human Resources said in a statement Thursday that the government “considers it unacceptable what has happened in the institution and has launched a special investigation”.

The director of the facility has been suspended, it said, adding: “The government’s aim is to place residential disabled and psychiatric patients in more family-like surroundings in smaller homes.”

The MDAC’s campaigns director Steven Allen said Thursday that the government must “guarantee access to all social care institutions in Hungary to unfettered monitoring” by national and international watchdogs.

Emergency assistance, reparations and independent legal representation must be guaranteed for the “victims of Tophaz,” Allen added.

The government should also publish, for all social care institutions in the country, full financial accounts for the last 10 years, including how much EU money has been spent, he added.

Hungary signed up to the United Nations convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in 2007, but was failing to meet its standards, Allen said. — AFP