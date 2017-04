‘Huge disappointment’ for France’s defeated Fillon (VIDEO)

PARIS, April 24 — Conservative candidate Francois Fillon’s elimination in the first round of the French presidential election last night was a “huge disappointment”, his campaign coordinator said yesterday.

“It’s a huge disappointment. The campaign was unable to address the difficulties of the French people and the record of (President) Francois Hollande,” said Bruno Retailleau after Fillon failed to finish among the top two candidates. — AFP

Francois Fillon delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic